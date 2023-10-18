Allegaeon Release New Track, “Inhumation”, Announce Return of Ezra Haynes

Home News Roy Lott October 18th, 2023 - 9:53 PM

Allegaeon has released their latest track “Inhumation.” In addition to the intense track, the group has also welcomed back original singer Ezra Haynes.

“We wanted to do a callback to the first album when we signed to Metal Blade, 2010’s Fragments of Form and Function. For the second song on that, ‘The Renewal,’ I built a layered vocal section that I thought was really neat then,” says Haynes about the song. “I wanted to somehow incorporate something similar, but bigger and evolved, into ‘Inhumation’, considering the song is so damn massive. It’s without a doubt the most aggressive thing I’ve ever written. Also, now that Allegaeon is a group with three gents on vocals, I wanted to take advantage of that as well as showcase Michael’s insane vocal talent.” The track also features vocals from the band’s guitarist Michael Stancel on both the chorus and bridge. Check out the new tune below.