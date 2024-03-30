Allegaeon Shares New Music Video for “Iridescent”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 30th, 2024 - 8:37 PM

Colorado melodic tech-death band, Allegaeon have just released a new video for their new stand-alone single “Iridescent”. Coming off of their recent single “Inhumation”, “Iridescent” follows the former’s overwhelming sense of anger. Drawing upon the more melodic and concise Elements of the Infinite, “Iridescent” is a pure frantic guitar-driven track that mixes brooding anger with a sense of humor and character that prevents it from veering off to a dramatic one-trick pony.

The video also seems to agree with this approach. From the offset of the opening, the video dives headfirst into comedy. The band members all dressed in hotdog outfits, start off by playing with ferocious intensity. As the video progresses, scenes of the band are interspersed with shots of woman with a plate of hotdogs and condiments. From there all hilarity ensues with the both the band and woman eating, smearing, and smashing hotdogs, buns, and spraying condiments all over their instruments and until the climax of the video ends with the woman with a new plate of hotdogs and resumes eating them after the chaos of the previous destruction.

This more comedic tone stems from the band reuniting with their original vocalist Ezra Haynes, who has return to the band replacing previous vocalist Riley McShane. In an article from MetalBlade, guitarist Greg Burgess adds to the newfound excitement of Haynes’ return:

“The music for ‘Iridescent’ spawned from my excitement of working with Ezra again. We had been throwing ideas back and forth, rekindling our writing chemistry, and this song just seemed to write itself. The accompanying video’s subject matter evolved much like our video for ‘1.618.’ Five guys sat around talking about stupid things until we start laughing. Then the question was posed . . . ‘What if?’ Anyway, I hope people like hotdogs and stupid videos.”

Allegaeon’s most recent album Damnum, is available on MetalBlade records.

Watch Allegaeon’s video for their new single “Iridescent” below.