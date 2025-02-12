Allegaeon Releases New Song “Driftwood” and Announces New Album The Ossuary For April 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot February 12th, 2025 - 8:28 PM

Allegaeon has announced their seventh full-length album, The Ossuary Lens, set for release on April 4, 2025, via Metal Blade Records. Alongside the announcement, the band has dropped the album’s first single, “Driftwood,” marking a significant moment as original vocalist Ezra Haynes returns to the lineup for the first time since 2015’s Elements of the Infinite.

For a band that thrives on evolution, The Ossuary Lens represents both a return to form and a bold step forward. Haynes, who helped shape the band’s early sound, reclaims his spot behind the mic, bringing back his signature guttural growl. While Allegaeon’s recent albums incorporated cleaner vocals and progressive elements, The Ossuary Lens reintroduces a heavier and more aggressive approach while maintaining the band’s signature blend of technical precision and melodic depth. Haynes describes this sound as “melotech” (melodic technical death metal).

The album was recorded with longtime producer Dave Otero at Flatline Audio in Denver. Otero, who has worked with the band for 17 years, helped craft what Allegaeon considers one of their most cohesive and brutal records to date. Lyrically, the album explores various perspectives on death, with each track examining the theme from a different angle.

The first single, “Driftwood,” holds a unique place in Allegaeon’s history. Originally written by bassist Brandon “Booboo” Michael during the Apoptosis sessions, the track was initially too technical to fit within the band’s evolving sound at the time. Years later, guitarist Greg Burgess revisited the piece, reworking its structure to integrate it smoothly into Allegaeon’s style. The result is a song that showcases the band’s signature complexity and intensity while balancing melody with sheer technical prowess.

To support the album, Allegaeon will embark on the Vortex of Violence Tour alongside Warbringer, with support from Skeletal Remains and Summoning the Lich. The tour kicks off on March 18 in San Diego, CA, and runs through April 12 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Ossuary Lens Tracklist:

Refraction Chaos Theory Driftwood Dies Irae The Swarm Carried By Delusion Dark Matter Dynamics Imperial Wake Circling Above Scythe