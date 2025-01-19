Allegaeon & Warbringer Announce Spring 2025 North American Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz January 19th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

This spring, get ready for an unforgettable metal experience as Allegaeon and Warbringer hit the road together for the Vortex of Violence Tour. The tour kicks off on March 18th in San Diego, California, and will make its way across North America, wrapping up on April 12th in Los Angeles. Fans can expect a full month of performances from two of the biggest names in metal, with support from Skeletal Remains and Summoning The Lich.

Allegaeon, known for their technical metal style, will share the stage with Warbringer, one of thrash metal’s most respected bands. Both bands promise to deliver an intense show every night. “We’re beyond excited to team up with Warbringer for this tour,” says Allegaeon. “With Warbringer and us headlining, plus Skeletal Remains and Summoning The Lich opening, it’s going to be a night to remember. So stretch, stay hydrated and get ready for the pit!”

Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours before they’re gone! Plus, Allegaeon fans can look forward to their seventh album, set to drop later this year. The Vortex of Violence Tour is shaping up to be one of the heaviest events of 2025.

In March 2024 Allegaeon shared a new music video for their single “Iridescent.” The video perfectly complements the song. The band members appear dressed in hotdog outfits capturing the viewers attention before the wondrous chorus begins. In October 2023, Allegaeon released a track titled “Inhumation,” which was nothing short of amazing. It is no doubt that the band members put their all into everything they do.

Allegaeon w/ Warbringer, Skeletal Remains, Summoning The Lich

3/18/2025 Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

3/19/2025 Last Exit Live – Phoenix, AZ

3/20/2025 Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

3/21/2025 89th Street Collective – Oklahoma City, OK

3/22/2025 Haltom Theater – Haltom City, TX

3/23/2025 Come And Take it Live – Austin, TX

3/24/2025 House Of Rock – Corpus Christi, TX

3/26/2025 Conduit – Orlando, FL

3/27/2025 Hooligan’s – Jacksonville, NC

3/28/2025 Broken Goblet – Bensalem, PA

3/29/2025 Woodshop – Brooklyn, NY

3/30/2025 Foufounes Electriques – Montreal, QC

3/31/2025 The Garrison – Toronto, ON

4/01/2025 The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

4/02/2025 Reggies – Chicago, IL

4/03/2025 The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

4/04/2025 Bourbon Theater – Lincoln, NE

4/05/2025 HQ – Denver, CO

4/06/2025 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

4/08/2025 El Corazon – Seattle, WA

4/09/2025 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC

4/10/2025 Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

4/11/2025 DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

4/12/2025 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA