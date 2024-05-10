Lil Nas X Teams Up With Camila Cabello For New Single “He Knows”

Home News Bella Rothman May 10th, 2024 - 7:55 PM

“Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X is featured on Camila Cabello’s upcoming album, C,XOXO, on her new single “HE KNOWS”. The lively pop track is a first time collab for the two and is continuing to generate buzz for the rollout of the singer’s new album.

The song explores the tension in playing games with a love interest who is aware they are being lead on. With an upbeat and bouncy pop sound both Cabello and Nas X sing about the drama filled scenario.

She sings “I think he knows when I play with him like that/ When I say it to him like that/ Have my way with him like that/”

Cabello shared a photo on Instagram of her and Nas X holding hands at the Met Gala just this past week. In the caption, she announced the release of their collaboration and excited fans about the arrival of the song.

The song is also accompanied by a short official video which features the two in sparkly silver outfits, holding hands, and skipping down a hallway. It could be fair to say the short, repeated clip represents the two running away deviously after messing with the supposed subject of the song.

C,XOXO is set to be fully released June 28th. The release of “HE KNOWS” follows her first release off the album “I LUV IT” featuring Playboi Carti. The album is being produced by El Guincho, co-produced by Jasper Harris, and written by Cabello herself. The album will be her fourth solo album and was announced this past Monday.