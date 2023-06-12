Volbeat Guitarist Rob Caggiano Leaves Band

Home News Zach Monteiro June 12th, 2023 - 4:06 PM

Danish rock-band Volbeat have recently announced that they will be parting ways with guitarist Rob Caggiano roughly a decade after he had first joined them. This follows his departure from Anthrax in 2013.

The announcement was made last week, June 5th on Volbeat’s official website. The statement reads “After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it. We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!”

The band has also announced that in Caggiano’s departure, Flemming C. Lund of The Arcane Order will be stepping up to fill in the guitarist role, at least for the remainder of their live shows for the year (According to Consequence).

Caggiano himself has recently commented on his departure from the band on his Instagram page where he stated “I want to say thank you to everyone out there for all the amazing messages and support I’ve gotten over the last few days… It’s reassurance that I’m on the right path and it means so much to me right now.”

He goes on to thank his former band members when he says “I also want to wish Michael, John, Kaspar, (Anders too) and the entire Volbeat camp the best of luck moving forward… Sometimes relationships simply run their course.”

Volbeat will be going on tour with Halestrom next month, but their next live performance will take place on June 16th in Gothenburg, Sweden at the Ullevi Stadium.

