Levitate Music Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Tash Sultana, Sublime, Lake Street Dive & More

Photo Credits: Stephen Hoffmeister

Levitate Music and Arts Festival has recently announced their upcoming lineup for their 11th annual festival which includes a variety of fan-favorite artists and an abundance of talent. Without a doubt, the festival’s 2024 headliners and overall diversity of different artists is without a doubt capturing the attention of many fans, and it is making the new year an even more exciting time for many people.

According to the press release, incredible artists and bands are expected to perform such as Sublime, Tash Sultana and Lake Street Dive. Given the tremendous impact of these artists in the industry, the festival ensured their presence and made all the arrangements for them to perform. For example, the press release mentions, “Upon receiving an inside tip that Sublime, the 90s surf-punk icons that defined a generation were rumored to reunite, Levitate organizers moved quickly to arrange that Sublime would take the stage for their first and only live Northeast performance at Levitate Music & Arts Festival.” Evidently, the festival’s urgency and passion to get Sublime to perform unfolds their impeccable work and admirable talent in what they do. Moreover, Sultana and Lake Street Dive are artists that will bring in new dimensions into the festival and allow for more diversity among the artists and audience members. For instance, Australian singer Sultana can enhance the diversity in the festival with his own take on his Australian style that incorporates some elements of that culture.

The festival is also expected to feature many other artists and bands such as Charley Crockett, Cory Wong, The Elevaters, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Neal Francis, Iration, Little Stranger and more. The lineup is looking amazing to fans that have a wide variety of different music tastes, and more importantly, to people that look forward to connecting and making memories with the company of such impactful and wonderful art, music.