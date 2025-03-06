System Of A Down’s John Dolmayan Praises Trump’s Reelection: “”I’m Glad He Won, It Brings A Little Sanity Back”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 7:16 PM

According to metalinjection.net, System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan seems to think this is a good thing that Donald Trump got reelected. In an interview with Lilian Tahmasian, Dolmayan said he feels Trump is bringing “a little sanity back” before taking the very Trumpian stance of adding that he thinks that “irrespective of what you hear out there.”

“I’m glad he won, because it brings a little sanity back,” said Dolmayan. “Irrespective of what you hear out there, it’s much more sane with him than it was without him. We need law and order. Just like you lock your door at night, you don’t want somebody coming to your house when you have secure borders. We need people coming to this country. We all came to this country. And we need more people coming in. And the United States should always be a bastion for people that need it.”

The artist adds: “Maybe they get oppression one way or the other in their countries and they need to leave. Or maybe they just want a fresh start. Or maybe they wanna be part of something that’s unique and interesting like the United States. And they should be allowed to do that, but do it a certain way to pay taxes, whatever you need to do, and live your life.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat