System of a Down Announces Spring and Summer 2025 Tour Dates

System of a Down is set to make a monumental return to the stage in 2025, with their first South American shows in a decade and an exciting North American tour featuring major co-headliners and special openers. These performances mark a significant moment for the band as they reconnect with international fans and deliver an unforgettable live experience, according to Consequence.

The South American tour kicks off on April 24 in Bogotá, Colombia, and spans seven dates across five countries. It’s a long-awaited homecoming for fans in the region, as the band hasn’t performed there since 2015. The tour concludes on May 10 in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks a major milestone for System of a Down, as South America has always been known for its fervent rock and metal audiences.

In the summer, the band will head to North America for a series of highly anticipated shows. These tours also come at a pivotal time in the band’s career. After years of sporadic performances and no full-length albums since 2005’s Mezmerize and Hypnotize, System of a Down remains a defining force in rock and metal. These tours are a testament to their enduring influence and the deep connection they have with fans across the globe.

Each city will feature a different co-headliner, giving fans a unique concert experience: Korn will join the band in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Avenged Sevenfold will co-headline in Chicago, Illinois; and Deftones will share the stage in Toronto, Ontario.

The openers for all North American dates, Polyphia and Wisp, bring a dynamic and diverse edge to the lineup. Polyphia is known for their genre-defying blend of progressive metal, rock, and jazz, featuring intricate guitar work that has captivated fans worldwide. Wisp, a rising star in the experimental electronic-rock scene, adds a fresh, innovative energy to the shows. Together, the openers set the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

System of a Down 2025 Tour Dates:

South America:

04/24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

04/27 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

04/30 – Santiago, Chile – Parque Estadio Nacional

05/03 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

05/06 – Curitiba, Brazil – Estadio Couto Pereira

05/08 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estadio Nilton Santos

05/10 – São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

North America:

08/27 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

08/28 – East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

08/31 – Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field

09/01 – Chicago, Illinois – Soldier Field

09/03 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

09/05 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat