Tune-Yards Announce June 2022 Tour Dates

Photo by Raymond Flotat

The Oakland-based group, Tune-Yards, have unveiled the dates for their upcoming summer tour in support of their critically-acclaimed album, sketchy. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the Ukraine Relief Fund, providing refugee support for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The band’s fifth studio album features 11 tracks and have been performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS This Morning: Sunday. The group will begin their tour June 1 in St. Louis, and it will conclude August 24 in Edinburgh. They will travel through Bloomington, Minneapolis, Madison, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, New York, Washington, Philadelphia and Manchester.

Tune-Yards 2022 Tour Dates

6/1 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

6/3 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival

6/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

6/8 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

6/10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

6/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

6/13 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

6/15 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

6/16 – Washington, DC@ 9:30 Club

6/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

8/23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

8/24 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

