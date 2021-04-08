Tune-Yards Announces April 2021 Live Stream Concert

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 8th, 2021 - 7:51 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On April 28, Tune-Yards will be livestreaming a performance that they’re calling Party in a Can from their private studio in Oakland, CA. Everyone who buys a ticket will also gain access to a Q&A with the band after the show.

Tickets are available for $15 through Noon Chorus, which is also where the show will take place. It will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and remain available for rewatch for the following 72 hours. Noon Chorus also offers some of Tune-Yards’ merch options, including vinyl, shirts, socks, magnets and refillable water bottles. One dollar of each ticket sale will benefit The Water Fountain Fund, which encourages the use of such reusable bottles by setting up water refill stations in an effort to cut back on plastic waste.

Frontwoman Merrill Garbus commented on the concert on the behalf of the whole outfit, “We wanted to use this opportunity to give you a live show like you haven’t been able to see from us before when we’re so far away on stage. We are going to bring you behind the pedals, into all the gritty details of how we make live music. We’re leaving the sonic warts on so that you can be assured that we are not airbrushed (though the lighting is really cool.). Nate and I worked up a set of songs old and new that we’re really proud of. WE WELCOME YOU TO THE BOTCAVE.”

Tune-Yards just released their most recent record sketchy. on March 26. It’s their fifth studio album, and serves to prove that the quirky indie pop act hasn’t forgotten how to have fun. Singles off the album including “nowhere, man,” “hold yourself” and “hypnotized” exemplify their unique style.

