Tune-Yards Shares New Track for Boots Riley’s “I’m a Virgo”

According to pitchfork.com, the Tune-Yards scored Boots Riley’s new Prime Video series I’m a Virgo and on July 14 the band will be releasing release their song “Segue From Work to Civilian Life.”
As a whole, the song is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with mystical sounds before the powerful guitar spices things up with wild riffs. Tune-Yards are known for the rock music and on “Segue From Work to Civilian Life,”the band’s musical talent shines brightly.
When Riley announced I’m a Virgo back in 2020, he mentioned that the show is “about a 13-ft tall Black man who lives in Oakland.” The series stars Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Walton Goggins and others.