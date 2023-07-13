Tune-Yards Shares New Track for Boots Riley’s “I’m a Virgo”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 4:38 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the Tune-Yards scored Boots Riley’s new Prime Video series I’m a Virgo and on July 14 the band will be releasing release their song “Segue From Work to Civilian Life.”

As a whole, the song is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with mystical sounds before the powerful guitar spices things up with wild riffs. Tune-Yards are known for the rock music and on “Segue From Work to Civilian Life,”the band’s musical talent shines brightly.