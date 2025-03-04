Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon Performs “Bite My Tongue” With You Me At Six

Home News Charlotte Huot March 4th, 2025 - 5:39 PM

You Me At Six’s farewell tour took an electrifying turn in Sheffield when Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon made a surprise appearance to perform “Bite My Tongue.” The unexpected collaboration took place at the city’s Octagon Centre on March 3 as the Surrey band continued their Final Nights Of Six tour, according to NME.

Returning for an encore, You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi welcomed Sykes to the stage, igniting cheers from the crowd. The song, originally released in 2011 as part of the band’s third album Sinners Never Sleep, features Sykes’ signature screams and raw emotion, making this live rendition a nostalgic and high-energy moment for fans.

Fan-captured footage from the night shows the audience erupting as Sykes took the mic, delivering his intense verse with the same passion that made the track a standout in the band’s discography. The performance marked a reunion of two UK rock powerhouses, both of whom have been influential in shaping the alternative music scene over the past two decades.

Oli Sykes performed Bite My Tongue at You Me At Six show in Sheffield pic.twitter.com/28n8vkxess — bmthstanforlyfe.2 (@bmthstanforlife) March 4, 2025

This tour serves as a farewell for You Me At Six, who announced their split in early 2024. Their final shows include stops across the UK, culminating in a last performance at Wembley Arena on April 4.

For fans, the surprise duet was not just a highlight of the night but a reminder of the band’s impact. As You Me At Six prepares to take their final bow, moments like these ensure their legacy will live on.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat