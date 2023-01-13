You Me At Six Share New Single “:mydopamine”

English rock band, You Me at Six have just released a new single called, :mydopamine:. This new single is to be part of their upcoming album, Truth Decay said to be released February 10.
According to a press release Josh Franceschi, lead singer of the band, said, “Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, its responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”
:mydopamine: truly is a feel-good song. It has a catchy rhythm and beat to it; it is a song you can have a long night drive with. The Ironic thing about the song being named :mydopamine: is, it provides just that to the listeners.
This song can provide the listeners a level of dopamine that allows them to feel pleasure to what they are listening to. A very clever name for such a catchy and well played song.
Truth Decay Track List
- Deep Cuts
- Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)
- God Bless The 90s Kids
- After Love In The After Hours
- No Future? Yeah Right (ft. Rou Reynolds)
- heartLESS
- Who Needs Revenge When I’ve Got Ellen Rae
- Breakdown
- Traumatic Iconic
- :mydopamine:
- A Smile To Make You Weak(er) At The Knees
- Ultaviolence
- A Love Letter To Those Who Feel Lost (ft. Cody Frost)