You Me At Six Share New Single “:mydopamine”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 13th, 2023 - 4:23 PM

English rock band, You Me at Six have just released a new single called, :mydopamine:. This new single is to be part of their upcoming album, Truth Decay said to be released February 10.

According to a press release Josh Franceschi, lead singer of the band, said, “Dopamine is the body’s feel-good chemical, its responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive.”

:mydopamine: truly is a feel-good song. It has a catchy rhythm and beat to it; it is a song you can have a long night drive with. The Ironic thing about the song being named :mydopamine: is, it provides just that to the listeners.

This song can provide the listeners a level of dopamine that allows them to feel pleasure to what they are listening to. A very clever name for such a catchy and well played song.

For more stories about the artist click here.

Truth Decay Track List

Deep Cuts Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through) God Bless The 90s Kids After Love In The After Hours No Future? Yeah Right (ft. Rou Reynolds) heartLESS Who Needs Revenge When I’ve Got Ellen Rae Breakdown Traumatic Iconic :mydopamine: A Smile To Make You Weak(er) At The Knees Ultaviolence A Love Letter To Those Who Feel Lost (ft. Cody Frost)