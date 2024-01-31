You Me At Six Announce Breakup & Tease Farewell Tour

You Me At Six has announced their split after 20 years as a band, along with details of a 2025 farewell tour.

In a statement shared on Instagram, frontman Franceschi confirmed that the group is calling it quits.

“When we started YMAS we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends,” he explained. “We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time,” the caption reads. “We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

According to a press release, You Me At Six is scheduled to embark on a world tour in 2025 “to say goodbye to fans.”Specific details have not yet been confirmed, but fans can sign up for updates here.

The band is set to hit the road next month for the 10th anniversary of their album Cavalier Youth. The European tour is set to kick off on February 9 at the KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton and will conclude on February 18 at the Guildhall in Portsmouth. Deaf Havana will join the band throughout the tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Since forming in 2004, the band released eight albums, with their most recent being Truth Decay which was released last year.