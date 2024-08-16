Kylie Minogue & The Blessed Madonna Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Edge Of Saturday Night”

Home News Minnie Dao August 16th, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Iconic pop star Kylie Minogue has joined forces with The Blessed Madonna on their highly anticipated new single, “Edge Of Saturday Night.” Inspired by a DJ set in Berlin right before the lockdown in 2020, the track took almost four years to be fully ready for release.

“I loved sharing this unforgettable moment with The Blessed Madonna and am am so happy the excitement and energy of this hot August club adventure was captured in the video for ‘Edge Of Saturday Night’. I was so delighted to be asked by Marea to be part of this track and can’t wait for fans to hear it,” said Minogue about the track.

“This story is about edges,” explained The Blessed Madonna. “When I was given the opportunity to begin an album, we were on the edge of lockdown. When I sat down to write lyrics for the very first time, I was on the edge of a brand new life. When I programmed and wrote the music that would become this song, I was on the edge of the next big leap into producing. When I made the friends, who became the lifeblood of this record, I was on the edge of a world of love and creativity that I barely hoped to dream of.

“Edge of Saturday Night” sounds exactly like it’s titled, with a vibrant and pulsating beat to describe a wild, reckless Saturday club night. The sonic progression of the track encompasses the exhilarating moment of stepping into a vibrant nightclub. The song begins with the slow, heartbeat-like thumping of a distant bass, gradually accelerating into exciting techno beats. However, the high-energy sounds aren’t maintained throughout the entire track, shifting into a solitary moment of heartbeat-thumping as Minogue’s vocals tune down to whispers. Just as Minogue’s whispers become sharper, the beats become faster before returning to the original tempo of the song.

The official lyric video encaptures Minogue’s lyrics of a Saturday night out perfectly. Filmed at the iconic Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, the video features Kylie Minogue and The Blessed Madonna dancing and having fun through a lime green filter. In between the flashes of cutout images of the two, clips of The Blessed Madonna djing and Minogue accompanying her to rally the crowd are featured. With the club visuals, the lyrics are boldly displayed as Minogue delivers the chorus: “Start again / shut the blinds / I swear the rhythm’s gonna save my life / Now it’s 11:59 / We’re on the edge of a Saturday night.”

Despite the release of the single and lyric video, the official music video for “Edge of Saturday Night” will not be released until August 23rd. “Edge of Saturday Night” will be one of the many featured tracks on The Blessed Madonna’s 24-track debut LP, Godspeed. The album is set to be released on October 11th.

In the meantime, listen to the new single and check out the lyric video for Kylie Minogue and The Blessed Madonna here:

