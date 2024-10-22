Gogol Bordello Announce NYE 2024 East Coast Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 5:13 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Gogol Bordello will celebrate the end of the year with their annual New Year’s Casa Gogol Holiday Tour, which runs for five nights along the East Coast, with openers still to be announced. The run begins in South Burlington, VT, which the band calls “an important stomping ground component of GB, thats been a home to both OG Gogol members Pamela Racine and Eugene Hutz,” on December 27 at Higher Ground.

.From there, Gogol Bordello will hit Port Chester, NY at Capitol Theatre on December 28, Baltimore at Baltimore Soundstage on December 29, Philadelphia at Brooklyn Bowl on December 30 and Jersey City atWhite Eagle Hall on December 31. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday October 25, at 10 a.m. EDT, with various presales starting October 24, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Gogol Bordello also have Scream of My Blood dates coming up, which include a screening of the documentary, a Q&A and a live performance from Hutz and violinist Sergey Ryabtsev. The event be in New York City on November 20 at Gramercy Theatre.

Casa Gogol Holiday Tour Dates

12/27 – Burlington, VT – United States Higher Ground

12/28 – Port Chester, NY – United States Capitol Theatre

12/29 – Baltimore – United States Baltimore Soundstage

12/30 – Philadelphia, PA – United States Brooklyn Bowl

12/31 – Jersey City – United States White Eagle Hall