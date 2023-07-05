The Voidz Share Woozy New Song “American Way”

Home News Roy Lott July 5th, 2023 - 10:18 PM

After their return in May with “Prophecy of The Dragon,” The Voidz return with their latest single “American Way.” The B-Side track ballad starts with leading man Julian Casablancas saying Well it’s true what they say/ The American way/ Is built on someone’s tears.” The production begins with slow horns and is preceded by an eerie guitar. Check out the tune below.