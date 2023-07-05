The Voidz Share Woozy New Song “American Way”

After their return in May with “Prophecy of The Dragon,” The Voidz return with their latest single “American Way.” The B-Side track ballad starts with leading man Julian Casablancas saying Well it’s true what they say/ The American way/ Is built on someone’s tears.” The production begins with slow horns and is preceded by an eerie guitar. Check out the tune below.
The band recently played a four-night residency at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. The Voidz was formed in 2013, with Casablancas, Jeramy Gritte on guitar, Amir Yaghmai on guitar, Jacob Bercovici on bass, Alex Carapetis on drums and Jeff Kite on keys. They released their debut album Tyranny in 2014 followed by Virtue in 2018. In May, the band was featured on Daft Punk’s final single “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo),” which was included in their 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories.