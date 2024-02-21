Julian Casablancas & The Voidz Share New Single “All The Same”

Home News Roy Lott February 21st, 2024 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Julian Casablancas & The Voidz unveil their newest track, “All The Same” which is accompanied by a special documentary episode of Rebekah Sherman-Myntti’s “TOMORROW!” (produced by Simone Films) titled “NITE 4: DAY OF THE DEAD” which was filmed on the final night of the band’s four night run at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre. Episodes of TOMORROW! give viewers a front-row seat to electrifying live performances and intimate interviews, capturing artists at particular moments in their lives and careers.

“All The Same” is also featured in the forthcoming film Drugstore June which will be released on February 23 in a theater near you. Drugstore June was directed by Nicholas Goossen and stars Miranda Cosgrove.

The new song follows the group’s previously released single “Flexorcist,” with its accompanying visual includes appearances from Weyes Blood and Mac Demarco. Shortly after its release, they performed it live for the first time at the last night of their four night residency at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

The Voidz is comprised of Julian Casablancas, Jeff Kite, Jereamy “Beardo” Gritter, Amir Yagmai, Jake Bercovici, Alex Carapetis.

Last year, Casablancas was featured on an unreleased Daft Punk song called “Infinity Repeating,”which was featured on the duo’s 10 anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela