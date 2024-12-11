Beck Shares Cover Of George Harrison’s “Be Here Now”

Home News Michael Ferrara December 11th, 2024 - 3:33 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Beck has kept steady work recently, collaborating with other major artists and groups such as Hinds, Orville Peck, and the Black Keys on various exciting projects. The artist has now decided to step back into his own creative realm with the astonishing cover of George Harrison’s remarkable 1973 song, titled “Be Here Now”, prominently featured on Apple Music.

Beck’s cover of “Be Here Now” brings a different perspective to George Harrison’s early 70’s hit, offering outstanding production, contemplative vocals, and a beautifully layered, introverted soundscape which helps highlight the song’s timeless themes and emotional vibrancy.

The song radiates peacefulness, with an emphasis on mindfulness and presence, including luxuriant instrumentals that beautifully merge acoustic comfort and subtle electronic textures, ultimately turning into the creation of a deeply meditative, introspective, and emotionally resonant listening experience that invites reflection and serenity.

For more information on the superstar, read more here.

Beck is a genre-defying artist celebrated for his inventive blend of rock, folk, hip-hop, and electronic music.