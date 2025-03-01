Father John Misty Graces The Late Show With Stephen Colbert With a Performance of His Unreleased Song “The Dead Mouse One”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2025 - 5:24 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On Last Night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Father John Misty graced the stage with a performance of his unreleased song “The Dead Mouse One”. The track was previously featured on a bootleg of Misty’s live performance at the Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA on December 13th, 2023. But now, he is playing the song once again for Stephen Colbert and his audience.

The performance is stripped-back, just Misty with a microphone and acoustic guitar. The vocals are smooth and pair up perfectly with the soft guitar playing. The song is like a lullaby in the best way possible, making it a perfect song for when you want something relaxing to listen to. There’s no over-the-top elements, his voice is really what shines through during the performance. Check out the soothing performance below:

The “She Cleans Up” singer has recently announced tour dates in support of his newest album Mahashmashana. That tour will begin this summer on July 11th, with a show in Shelburne, Vermont at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum. Then, it will wrap up at the end of the month on July 31st in Vancouver, BC, Canada at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. These shows will also feature special guests Lucinda Williams and Hamilton Leithauser. Tickets are on sale for the public now.

That’s not all from Misty as of lately! On Valentine’s Day, this year, he released a 10-year anniversary edition of his second album I Love You, Honeybear, which included a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box”.