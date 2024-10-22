Father John Misty Releases Official Video For “She Cleans Up”

Father John Misty has unveiled the official music video for his latest single, “She Cleans Up.” The striking video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Emma West, captures the song’s themes through a series of vivid, dreamlike sequences.

In the video, Father John Misty, also known as Josh Tillman, is seen navigating a surreal landscape filled with vibrant colors and symbolic imagery. The storyline follows a character who undergoes a metamorphosis, reflecting the song’s introspective lyrics and emotional depth.

The video has its own artistic flair and compelling storytelling, complimeting the song’s intricate melodies and poignant lyrics. “She Cleans Up” is featured on Father John Misty’s upcoming album, “Mahashmashana” which is set to be released later this year.

The release of the video comes as Misty continues to build anticipation for his new music, showcasing his unique blend of wit and vulnerability. The official video for “She Cleans Up” is now available on all major streaming platforms and has already garnered significant attention online, with fans expressing excitement for what’s to come.

The video comes in preparation for Father John Misty’s recently announced tour in 2025.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna