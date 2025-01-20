Father John Misty Announces a 10th Anniversary Remastered Version of I Love You, Honeybear Featuring Rare Demos For February 2025 Release

Home News Lauren Rettig January 20th, 2025 - 3:59 PM

On February 14, 2025, Father John Misty’s I Love You, Honeybear – his internationally acclaimed second album – will be available as a single LP for its 10th anniversary along with a digital-only companion release of demos that were initially released on cassette in 2015. The digital companion piece (“I Love You, Honeybear Demos, etc.”) also includes a solo acoustic performance of Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” recorded for SiriusXM during the …Honeybear cycle. While his excellent debut, Fear Fun, would “introduce” the world to the singer-songwriter, it was the love and brutal honesty shown in I Love You, Honeybear that would elevate Father John Misty’s career. The album became his most successful release to date.

Misty – also known as Joshua Michael Tillman – wrote the following for the album’s release: “I Love You, Honeybear is a concept album about a guy named Josh Tillman who spends quite a bit of time banging his head against walls, cultivating weak ties with strangers and generally avoiding intimacy at all costs. This all serves to fuel a version of himself that his self-loathing narcissism can deal with. We see him engaging in all manner of regrettable behavior…

“My ambition, aside from making an indulgent, soulful and epic sound worthy of the subject matter, was to address the sensuality of fear, the terrifying force of love, the unutterable pleasures of true intimacy and the destruction of emotional and intellectual prisons in my own voice. Blammo.” Read the full bio here.

Tillman’s I Love You, Honeybear debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It appeared on over 70 year-end lists for 2015, with “Album of the Year” honors from the likes of PASTE, Time Out New York, Under The Radar, GQ (UK) and Drowned in Sound with additional Top 20 placements from the likes of Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Exclaim, BBC, The Guardian, Entertainment Weekly and Rolling Stone. The album would also earn “Best of the Decade” notices from Pitchfork, PASTE, NME, Aquarium Drunkard and Consequence of Sound. Last week, I Love You, Honeybear made Rolling Stone’s The 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century list.

The success of I Love You, Honeybear led to incredible late-night performances of album tracks “Bored in the USA” on The Late Show with David Letterman, “True Affection” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “Chateau Lobby #4 (in C For Two Virgins)” on Later…with Jools Holland, “I Love You, Honeybear” on Conan, “The Ideal Husband” on Jimmy Kimmel Live’s outdoor stage and “Holy Shit” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Father John Misty also earned a 2016 Brit Award nomination for “Best International Male Solo Artist” alongside Kendrick Lamar, Drake and The Weeknd.

The I Love You, Honeybear single LP edition is available to preorder worldwide from Sub Pop. LP preorders from Sub Pop Mega Mart in North America, Mega Mart 2 in the UK and Europe, Father John Misty’s Official Website and select independent retailers worldwide will receive the limited Loser edition on Pearlescent Red vinyl. There is also a Coke Bottle Clear vinyl available in Canada. As for the aforementioned I Love You, Honeybear demos, those will also be available on all DSPs on February 14.

Also in February, Tillman will be touring as Father John Misty in support of his new album Mahashmashana, beginning on February 12 in Chattanooga, TN at The Signal. More information on tour dates and tickets can be found here.

I Love You, Honeybear tracklist: