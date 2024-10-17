The Head And The Heart Share Nostalgic New Single & Video “Arrow”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Today, The Head and The Heart has returned with a new single and video, “Arrow,” along with the announcement of their signing to Verve Forecast. The new single, which the band produced themselves, finds them returning to their early indie folk roots. The video was directed by Christopher J. Cunningham / Dark Details and each scene is an amalgamation of both the past and present. The video also features a live performance video and behind-the-scenes footage of the band.

While talking about the tune, vocalist and guitarist Jonathan Russell says: “There’s times I need direction / there’s times I need to roam / I move station to station / I showed up here alone / I am my own arrow. Sometimes you feel a little lost at sea without an anchor. If something was to go south, would anybody even be able to help you or find you? It’s nice to know that you have your own way of providing yourself with confidence when you’re out there in the dark.”

Russell also says the decision to return to self-producing was “a 180 in terms of where we were headed. We really wanted to make our next music our own way, and it was a lot of fun to have all of us in a room together again. When we’d have downtime over the past two years, we’d all fly into either Richmond or Seattle and work in a specific studio in each place. We worked with engineers from our past. All these things went into being able to reimagine how we wanted to approach making music.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela