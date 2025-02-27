Garbage Announce New Album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light For May 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 12:13 PM

Today, Garbage has announced they will be releasing their highly anticipated new album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, on May 30. Let All That We Imagine Be The Light was recorded at Red Razor Sounds in Los Angeles, Butch Vig’s studio Grunge Is Dead and Shirley Manson’s bedroom.

The album is the follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed, No Gods No Masters, which charted at number give on the UK album charts and led to some of the best reviews of Garbage’s career. Let All That We Imagine Be The Light is unmistakably Garbage. All the hallmarks and signatures for which they are known are present here.



Big angular guitars, precise, propulsive beats and cinematic soundscapes all lurk beneath Manson’s unmistakable voice and her lyrics bristling with attitude. This is the sound of a group at the peak of their creative powers, which characteristically harnessing sonic juxtapositions and moods to create an album that thrums equally with both light and shade.

While taling about the album, Manson said: “Going into making this record, I was determined to find a more hopeful, uplifting world to immerse myself in. The title of the album, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light is the perfect descriptor for this new record as a whole. When things feel dark it feels imperative to seek out forces that are light, positive and beautiful in the world. It almost feels like a matter of life and death. A strategy for survival.”

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light Track List

There’s No Future In Optimism Chinese Fire Horse Hold Have We Met (The Void) Sisyphus Radical Love To Give Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty R U Happy Now The Day That I Met God

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi