Garbage Team Up With Peaches For Mash-Up Performances Of “Push It” & “Fuck The Pain Away”

Cristian Garcia July 6th, 2024 - 1:21 PM

fRecently, at the Berlin’s Uber Eats Music Hall, where Garbage headlined the event, Shirley Manson invited Peaches up on stage where the two artists performed a unique mash up medley of the band’s 1998 hit “Push It” and Peaches 2000 hit “Fuck The Pain”. As the band was prepared to begin their performance, Manson gave a warm introduction to Peaches: “She’s somebody very, very special, doing everything on her own terms and ripping up the rules of the fucking nonsense that preceded her appearance on the music scene.” From there, the two launched into “Push It” and halfway through, they transitioned Peaches’ song “Fuck The Pain Away” before combining the two tracks as they closed the performance.

As reported in article from Stereogum, two artists have performed together at a New York music festival “Amsterjam” in 2005. At the time, mash-ups of different artists across music genres would come together and combine their styles to form new song were quite popular. While most may have had mixed feeling about the event, the dual performance of Garbage and Peaches, one was considered to be the highlight, and this most recent performance of the two is a callback to that original performance.

Watch the team-up of the two legendary artists below.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi