Garbage Cover The Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way”

Catalina Martello December 6th, 2024 - 5:24 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Garbage has announced on Instagram a new cover song of “Love My Way” by the Psychedelic Furs. The caption, ““Love My Way”, our new cover song, as featured on the ‘copy/paste (vol. 1)’ LP is out now on all streaming platforms. Let it sweep you off your feet and straight into your heart.”

Garbage takes a completely different spin when it comes to this song compared to Psychedelic Furs. Garbage uses a softer voice and tempo. They keep the same lyrics to the original song, but as said the tempo is slowed down and overall the song is slower.

Their LP Copy/paste (vol.1) features covers of other popular songs such as “Song to Siren” by Mortal Coil, “Starman” by Elton John and “Because the Night” by Patti Smith. “Because the Night” cover also features Screaming Females and is so far the most popular track on the LP.

Back in August, Garbage had to cancel their remaining tour dates because lead vocalist, Shirley Manson, “It is with great and sincere regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirely sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct,” the band expressed in a statement that was released to social media. “This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologize wholeheartedly to our amazing fans and supportive promoters. We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025.”

You can listen to the new LP along with cover here.