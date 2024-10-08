Shirley Manson Updates Fans On Surgery Recovery After Canceling 2024 Garbage Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 8th, 2024 - 2:25 PM

According to nme.com, Garbage’s lead singer Shirley Manson has shared an update with fans, while she recovers from surgery. Although the reason nature for the surgery has not been disclosed, the procedure follows after the singer told her fans back in August that Garbage would be ending the remaining 2024 shows due to an injury she suffered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garbage (@garbage)

While details at the time were not known, a statement did mention that Manson would “require surgery and rehabilitation to correct” her injury and that the decision to cancel shows was not “taken lightly.” The singer would later share another update by explaining that her health took a toll after embarking on a number of festival appearances throughout Europe in the summer:“I returned home from tour an absolute hot mess. So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair. I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip,”

The artist adds with: “I was freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else but yesterday I was scoped and everything is as it should be,” she added, sharing an image she had taken by the GP.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi