Lights Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to exclaim.ca, following the announcement of her sixth studio album, A6, Lights has shared her plans for a spring North American tour, which includes Canadian shows in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna and Toronto. The artist will also be visiting, Arizona, Colorado, California, Chicago, Nashville, Boston and other cities

With support from KiNG MALA, the (A)LIVE AGAIN Tour kicks off on May 8, at Victoria’s Capital Ballroom. After a Vancouver performance at the Commodore Ballroom on May 9, Lights will make a final BC stop in Kelowna on May 10, before heading to the U.S.

After completing the majority of the dates stateside, the singer and songwriter will return to her home turf to close out the run at Toronto’s History on June 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, following presales beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

While talking about the tour, Lights said: “I’ve spent my last year and a half off the road putting my heart and soul into A6. Now, I’m so ready to bring it to life and hear everyone sing it back to me. There’s nothing like that feeling and this record will be extra special, I can feel it.”

(A)LIVE AGAIN Tour Dates

5/8 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

5/9 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/10 – Kelowna, BC – Revelry

5/14 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

5/15 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

5/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

5/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy Theatre

5/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

5/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

5/24 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

5/27 – Chicago, IL – Outset

5/28 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

5/30 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell

5/31 – Carrboro, NC – Motorco Music Hall

6/1 – Washington, D.C. – Atlantis

6/3 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

6/4 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

6/5 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

6/7 – Toronto, ON – History

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat