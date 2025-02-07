Lights Releases New Song “Alive Again”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 7th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

Electropop artist Lights recently released a new single called “Alive Again”. The song talks about a deeply personal chapter in her life while also blending her raw sound and heartfelt lyrics about rediscovering yourself after hardship.

First opening with a soft beat, “Alive Again” is full of emotional intensity capturing the feeling of breaking free from darkness perfectly while also embracing the discovery of oneself. The song has many layers sound-wise, from the amazing vocals to the percussion that drives the intensity of the song.

Lyrically, the song talks about difficult themes of personal struggles when it comes to feeling whole again. Lights reflects on her struggle and communicates that with her fans making the song relatable to those going through a similar experience. The track is uplifting but, deep at the same time, creating an anthem that can be used as a means of hope and renewal of one’s self.

Fans have praised the song for the depth of emotion. Some speculate that the single could be hinting at something larger that is to come of the upcoming artist. Lights has yet to confirm anything. For any possible updates fans can follow Lights on Instagram for any potential updates.

“Alive Again”, Lights shows off her artistry by being able to blend heartfelt lyrics while making something upbeat with a techno-style beat making the danceable. Making something that resonates with many fans on an emotional level. For those wanting to get up and dance during the darkest days, this song is definitely for it.

ALIVE AGAIN IS OUT and is a last hope anthem. It’s the lows we hit and the demons we carry and from that pov how we can gain clarity. We all have demons, might as well learn to party with them. Oh and try to catch all the horror refs in the vid https://t.co/lnVBDRkcT6 pic.twitter.com/4ViOO8ndmc — Lights (@lights) February 7, 2025

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Credit: