Elbow Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 12:37 PM

Today, Elbow has announced they will be returning to the U.S. for the first time since 2020 and their first East Coast and Canada shows since 2017. The band will be bringing their critically acclaimed catalog across North America for a headlining tour, which will start in Washington, D.C. on September 26, before Elbow will be making 14 stops across the country and finishing at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 16. Tickets will be available here and fans on the mailing list will automatically get presale access here.

Today’s tour announcement follows the band’s latest single release “Adriana Again,” which continues the desire to keep their output upbeat and experimental music. The upcoming tour follows Elbow‘s most recent album, Audio Vertigo, which has earned the band their fourth number one in the UK.

Elbow Tour Dates

9/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/2 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

10/3 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10/4 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

10/6 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue – Main Room

10/9 – Denver, CO – Summit

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10/12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/13 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/15 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin