Elbow Shares Cinematic New Video For “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years”

Juliana Smith March 22nd, 2024 - 7:02 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

After three months of waiting, elbow has released their tenth studio album AUDIO VERTIGO. the band elbow shared a music video to accompany the opening track “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years.”

The video begins by setting the lighting contrast that will be the visual focus of the music video. A wide shot captures the band members beginning the piece in a recording studio, with chords both strewed and strummed around. On the left side of the band, a pinkish studio light illuminates that half of the room, and on the right, a blue light does the same. As the song continues, action shots showcase the talents of each band member, whether it’s by lead singer Guy Garvey looking into the camera while delivering a powerful line, or Richard Jupp jamming out on the drum set. In each shot, the cool blue light and warm pink light fight each other for powers, creating a beautiful contrast throughout the song. There are few moments where only the blue or pink light shines through and into the shot; rather, there is a dominant color that saturates the scene while the other creates breaks in the light. A flood of warm pink is often interrupted by jagged blue lines making there way into the shot. Garvey in particular plays with this lighting affect throughout the music video as he moves around the center of the room, allowing different colors to hit him at different angles. The bold lighting affect matches the song perfectly while elevating a video of a band performing in a studio to a whole other level.

According to a press release, the music video was directed by The Wonder Brothers and Shoot the Sound. “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years” sets the tone for a wild album, from songs reminiscing about star-crossed lovers to a narration of a knife fight in the track titled appropriately: “Knife Fight.” Glide Magazine’s thoughts on the album summarized it best, as they shared in the press conference that “The new album is a riveting journey through a kaleidoscope of soundscapes, showcasing the band’s adeptness at reinventing their musical identity while preserving the essence of their signature style.”

Watch the music video for elbow’s new track “Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years” down below!