Elbow Announces New Album Audio Vertigo For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Lovers’ Leap”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 12:46 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Rock band Elbow has offered a preview of their upcoming album, Audio Vertigo, with a brand new single; “Lovers’ Leap.” The single comes with welcomed news of the band’s tenth studio album, which is due for release on March 22 by Polydor/GEFFEN.

Audio Vertigo was recorded throughout 2023 at the band’s individual studios, Migration Studios, Gloucestershire, and finalized at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford. The album marks a significant step change for the group’s 2021 album Flying Dream 1.

“Lovers’ Leap” is rhythmically driven, musically diverse, restlessly innovative, and designed, singer Guy Garvey’s says: “Not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humor from me.”

On an album that saw all members work in smaller groups to develop the songs that would form the record, “Lovers’ Leap” began with bassist Pete Turner and drummer Al Reeves working together and musically, it means Sly Stone horns, skittering beats and hefty guitar lines colliding with close harmonies flecked with bleeps and glitches. Lyrically, the tune delivers a twisted and humorous rumination on why we love star crossed lovers so much and how we should celebrate it.

Audio Vertigo Tacklist

Lovers’ Leap (Where Is It?) Balu Very Heaven Her to the Earth The Picture Poker Face Knife Fight Embers of Day Good Blood Mexico City From the River

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin