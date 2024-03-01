Elbow Shares Upbeat New Single & Video “Balu”

Home News Brent Bassig March 1st, 2024 - 11:01 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Today, Elbow released a new single, alongside a music video for their latest song “Balu.” Their new song is the band’s lead single, which will be on the new album, “Audio Vertigo,” which comes out on March 22.

In the song, “Balu” is about the inspiration and the fascination of a doomed romance, which the band, Elbow seems to describe it as. The music video shows the band running around London at night, finding love.

Elbow’s new single “Balu,” reflects on the band’s new sound and the freedom that they had recording the song. The band also wanted to bring a new sense of vibe with their new single. With the infectious melody and triumphant horns, the new single seems to bring in a more explosive sonic vibe with their new track “Balu.”

Balu follows up from band’s last single which was “Lover’s Leap.” The track also has really incredible rhythms, which helped makes the music so upbeat and really enjoyable.

Elbow’s new song, is a more gritty and synth-heavy sound that the group wanted to do with the new single.

The band’s vision for the music video, is about a obsession between two lovers, admonishes, and forgiveness. It’s also about finding friends and the genuine and real imagined of mythical journey along the way.