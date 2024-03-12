Elbow Shares Dynamic New Single “Good Blood Mexico City”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 12:20 PM

Four-piece multi-instrumental and vocal ensemble, DeVotchKa opened the Greek Show on 10/1/11

On March 12th the English rock band, Elbow, released a new single, “Good Blood Mexico City,” off of their upcoming album Audio Vertigo. The full-length album comes packed with 12 tracks that will all arrive on March 22nd. “Good Blood Mexico City” follows the release of “Lovers’ Leap” and “Balu” the second and fourth tracks on the album. This new single is the 11th song on the album.

“Good Blood Mexico City” opens up with some lovely plucked guitars that seem to take inspiration from Midwest emo bands. Warm vocals come right in and are mellow at first, melding with the deep bass notes and welcoming guitar playing. Shortly after the start of the song, an upbeat and excited drum beat begins. The song then quickly moves into the chorus; a crunchy mix of rock and indie tones where the vocals become more emotionally driven and have more “oomph.” The verses and chorus keep exchanging turns, changing the mood from a sort of calm excitement to an uncontrollable, intense excitement. These movements keep the listener intrigued and hold a high level of energy throughout the entirety of the track.

“Good Blood Mexico City” differs greatly from the previously released tracks like “Balu” which features a dark, electronic synth melody and punchy, sudden chords. This changing sound will be sure to keep the album interesting and will ensure the Elbow fans’ happiness.

Read more about Elbow HERE.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin