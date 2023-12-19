Biohazard, Motley Crue’s Mick Mars, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens & More To Be Inducted Into Metal Hall Of Fame

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 3:52 PM

It has been announced that the 7 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will take place on January 24 at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim CA. The event will be hosted by radio Icon / 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The 7 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will include a special 40 Anniversary Induction for Trunk, with surprise guests, live performances and an all star jam.

In the press release Metal Hall of Fame President Pat Gesualdo briefly shares his thoughts about the upcoming event: “The 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is going to be another exciting night, with some legendary artists performing and sharing some great stories.”

Also being inducted into the 7 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala are Biohazard, Mick Mars, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, Sebastian Bach, Carlos Cavazo, Penelope Spheeris and Mikeal Maglieri. The Metal Hall of Fame is a non profit, volunteer organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today.

The inductees contribution to the genre is invaluable and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. 100% of proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame events go to preserving Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.