Hurray For The Riff Raff Announces Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Pyramid Scheme”

Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 7:48 PM

Today, Hurray for the Riff Raff has shared their first new single and music video of 2025, along with the announcement of dozens of U.S. tour dates for spring and summer. “Pyramid Scheme” embodies The Past Is Still Alive‘s spirit of resilience and rebellion. Filled with poetic prowess and personal truths, the song conveys a contempt for the dark side of the Internet and the alienating, undermining effects it has on artists and outsiders.

As for the tour, Hurray for the Riff Raff will be headlining more than 15 newly added U.S. tour dates, including stops in Los Angeles and numerous shows across the West Coast, East Coast and Midwest. The shows feature support from Merce Lemon and will follow an extensive run with Bright Eyes that begins next week, in addition to dates with Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman, festivals and more to still be revealed for summer. You can Find tickets and information by clicking here.

Hurray for the Riff Raff Tour Dates

5/1-4 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre^

5/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel^

5/17 – Sonoma, CA – Sebastiani Theater^

5/20 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater^

5/21 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater^

5/23 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile^

5/28 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall^

5/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour^

5/31 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets^

6/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom^

6/20-6/22 – Mount Solon, VA – Red Wing Roots Festival

6/21 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards!

6/22 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

6/24 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

6/28 – Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Festival

7/15 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

7/23 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

7/24 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall

7/25 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

*w/ Bright Eyes

^w/ Merce Lemon

!w/ Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna