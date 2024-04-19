Hurray For The Riff Raff Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 19th, 2024 - 10:33 PM

Fans of Hurray For The Riff Raff have more to enjoy than just their newest album. The band has just announced that they will be going on tour!

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the tour will continue through the summer and will feature supporting acts from NNAMDÏ, Hannah Frances, and Norah Jones (via Brooklyn Vegan).

The tour comes in support of their latest album, The Past Is Still Alive, which the band released back in February.

Hurray For The Riff Raff 2024 Tour Dates:

4/27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

4/28 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah [Alynda Segarra Solo]

5/10 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

5/11 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

5/12 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Studio Warehouse

5/14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

5/15 – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon

5/16 – Bristol, UK – Trinity

5/17 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

5/19 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie

5/20 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

5/21 – Amsterdam, NE – Tolhuistuin

5/23 – Berlin, DE – Hole44

5/25 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

5/26 – Figino Serenza, IT – Townes Van Zandt Festival

7/7 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

7/9 – Quebec City, QC – Festival d’Eté Québec

7/11 – Detroit, MI – El Club

7/12 – Madison, WI – Fete De Marquette

7/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

7/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater

7/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Andy Warhol Museum

7/18 – New York, NY – Battery Park River & Blues

7/22 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

7/23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/25 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

7/26 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

7/27 – Walla Walla, WA – Wine Country Amphitheater

7/29 – Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater

7/30 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/1 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

8/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

8/16 – Crickhowell, UK – Green Man Festival

8/17 – Coura, PT – Paredes de Coura Festival

9/20-9/22 – North Adams, MA – FreshGrass Festival

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna