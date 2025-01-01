MJ Lenderman Covers Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”, George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning” and “Lotta Love” by Neil Young Live During Surprise Show in New York

Home News Charlotte Huot January 1st, 2025 - 8:52 PM

Indie rock artist MJ Lenderman capped off a whirlwind week in New York City with a surprise stripped-down New Year’s Eve performance at the newly opened Night Club 101. Known for his evocative songwriting and reverence for classic rock influences, Lenderman delivered an intimate set filled with nostalgic covers that left the audience mesmerized. The surprise performance came before a set by experimental indie duo Water From Your Eyes. Lenderman, armed with just his guitar, leaned into his love for classic hits, performing Pink Floyd’s timeless “Wish You Were Here,” George Strait’s country anthem “Amarillo By Morning,” and Neil Young’s soulful “Lotta Love,” according to Stereogum.

The crowd, packed into the cozy confines of Night Club 101, was treated to what attendee Rob Glander described on Instagram as “a lovely collection of nostalgic covers that made a magical evening even more special.” Glander’s footage from the show captures Lenderman’s heartfelt delivery, which brought a fresh vulnerability to each iconic song.

The performance followed another notable appearance earlier in the week, where Lenderman opened for Yo La Tengo during one of their celebrated Hanukkah shows. That night, he joined the band for a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You,” showcasing his versatility as both a performer and collaborator.

Fans of Lenderman, who is best known for his gritty yet melodic original work, were thrilled by the unexpected addition of these covers to his repertoire. Each selection seemed to reflect a different facet of his musical identity: the introspective melancholy of Pink Floyd, the wistful yearning of George Strait and the soulful optimism of Neil Young.

Lenderman’s surprise set added a unique note to New York’s bustling New Year’s Eve celebrations, blending the energy of the city with the timelessness of classic rock and country. For those lucky enough to be in the room, it was a performance that underscored the enduring power of live music to connect and transport.

Check out footage of the covers below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Glander (@electrafix)

Lenderman covering Amarillo by morning pic.twitter.com/FteIGSPSKN — Jacob Rosenberg (@jrrosenb) January 1, 2025