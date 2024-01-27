Hurray For The Riff Raff Announces New Album The Past Is Still Alive For February 2024 Release, Shares Two New Singles “Colossus Of Roads” & “Snake Plant”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 27th, 2024 - 7:37 PM

Hurray For The Riff Raff has announced a new album titled “The Past Is Still Alive” for a February 2024 release. The track list is down below. They have also shared two new singles “Colossus Of Roads” & “Snake Plant.”

Hurray For The Riff Raff Is an American folk-blues band formed in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2007. The band is led by singer-songwriter Alynda Segarra, who grew up in the Bronx, New York City, and became enamored with the city’s folk music scene after moving to New Orleans. The artist’s music is a unique blend of folk, blues, country, and rock and roll. The band has released several critically acclaimed albums, including “Small Town Heroes” and “The Navigator”. They have also toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Over time they have gained the reputation as a must-see live act.The single, “Colossus Of Roads,” follows suit of Hurray’s previous discography, a beautiful lyrical melody.

The single, “Snake Plant,” is a great simple folk single. Though the melody is fairly simple the story that is told through the song is anything but. This song is sure to have listeners hooked.

According to a press release, “A memory box presented in the form of a sweeping song, Alynda Segarra revisits formative moments and childhood trips with family, as well as the community, grief and passion they discovered when they decided to leave it all behind and never stop running.” and “‘I’ve only had this experience a couple of times, where a song falls on me—it’s all there, and I don’t do anything. Writing ‘Colossus of Roads’ felt like creating a space where all us outsiders can be safe together. That doesn’t exist, but it exists in our minds, and it exists in this song – this one is sacred to me. I’ve also always wanted to make my version of Bob Dylan’s ‘I Was Young When I Left Home,’ and ‘Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)’ is it.’ -Alynda Segarra/Hurray for the Riff Raff.”

The Past Is Still Alive Tracklist