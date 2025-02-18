Pains Of Being Pure At Heart Play First Show In Eight Years With Surprise Appearance In NYC

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 9:14 PM

According to stereogum.com, Up until February 17, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart have not played a show since head honcho Scott Lapatine’s birthday party in 2018. The following year, frontman Kip Berman ended the band to focus on other projects but the Brooklyn indie pop icons are about to head to Europe for a run of tour dates that celebrates 15 years of their now-classic self-titled debut and as a little warm-up, the band did perform a “surprise” set on Monday night at Trans-Pecos in Queens.

According to brooklynvegan.com, on February 16, the band posted a flyer on their instagram for a show at Trans Pecos in Ridgewood with Lightheaded, Trinket and someone called Men With Ven . The Instagram post note reads” “come to @trans.pecos MONDAY NIGHT 2.17. @lightheadedband + @triiinket + a band that wants to make sure they still know how to play their songs.” The second slide of the post was a poster with their Portugal/Spain tour dates.

The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart will also be playing at Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party in May but there has been no official North American tour announcement.