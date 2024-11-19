The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart Announce 15th Anniversary Reunion Tour

Home News Charlotte Huot November 19th, 2024 - 6:43 PM

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart announced a B-side collection called Perfect Right Now ahead of their 15th anniversary reunion tour in February and March 2025 in Portugal and Spain.

The collection of songs includes the following tracks:

Kurt Cobain’s Cardigan Come Saturday (‘Searching for the Now’ Version) Ramona The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Side Ponytail Higher Than the Stars 103 Falling Over Twins Say No to Love

“Many of these songs, like those that comprised our debut record, were written in that *now* – making up in wild pop fantasy what we couldn’t quite yet achieve through musical ability,” Singer Kip Berman said in a press release. “But even if that *now* is now an irrevocable *then,* I still believe that there is nothing better than making music with your friends and dreaming, as our Myspace page once proclaimed, of ‘being the biggest band in the world—to about 18 people.'”

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart 15th Anniversary Reunion Tour Dates:

02/19 – Mouco – Porto

02/20 – Garufa Club – A Coruña

02/21 – Almacenes – Oviedo

02/22 – Sala Zero – Tarragona

02/23 – Lula Club – Madrid

02/24 – Sala X – Sevilla

02/26 – Sala Rem – Murcia

02/27 – 16 Toneladas – València

02/28 – Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona

03/01 – Las Armas – Zaragoza

03/02 – Dabadaba – San Sebastián