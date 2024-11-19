The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart Announce 15th Anniversary Reunion Tour

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart announced a B-side collection called Perfect Right Now ahead of their 15th anniversary reunion tour in February and March 2025 in Portugal and Spain.
The collection of songs includes the following tracks:
- Kurt Cobain’s Cardigan
- Come Saturday (‘Searching for the Now’ Version)
- Ramona
- The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
- Side Ponytail
- Higher Than the Stars
- 103
- Falling Over
- Twins
- Say No to Love
“Many of these songs, like those that comprised our debut record, were written in that *now* – making up in wild pop fantasy what we couldn’t quite yet achieve through musical ability,” Singer Kip Berman said in a press release. “But even if that *now* is now an irrevocable *then,* I still believe that there is nothing better than making music with your friends and dreaming, as our Myspace page once proclaimed, of ‘being the biggest band in the world—to about 18 people.'”
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart 15th Anniversary Reunion Tour Dates:
02/19 – Mouco – Porto
02/20 – Garufa Club – A Coruña
02/21 – Almacenes – Oviedo
02/22 – Sala Zero – Tarragona
02/23 – Lula Club – Madrid
02/24 – Sala X – Sevilla
02/26 – Sala Rem – Murcia
02/27 – 16 Toneladas – València
02/28 – Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona
03/01 – Las Armas – Zaragoza
03/02 – Dabadaba – San Sebastián
