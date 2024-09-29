Thom Yorke Reworks Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief For Hamlet Stage Production

Home News Juliet Paiz September 29th, 2024 - 2:54 PM

According to Consequence of Sound, Thom Yorke has reworked Radiohead’s album titled Hail to the Thief for a new adaption of Hamlet. Thom Yorke is the songwriter and main vocalist of the band Radiohead and it is no surprise (pun intended) that he has these incredible opportunities to work on such grand and notorious projects as Hamlet. A week ago the band’s songs soundtracked screenings of Nosferatu, the silent horror film in Los Angeles with a wider release to be announced next month.

The songs for this new collaboration have been orchestrated for 20 musicians and actors to perform at Aviva Studios in Manchester and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford in 2025. Any fan of Radiohead knows the pure emotion and occasional heartache behind their songs, making it perfect for the tragedy of Hamlet. It sure is great news for any fan of both!

Tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on October 2 but WASTE subscribers will have early access to ticket sales beginning on October 1. More information about Hamlet Hail to the Thief can be found on the official Instagram account.