Thom Yorke Performs Various Songs By Radiohead, The Smile, Unkle Solo Live And Acoustic

Tara Mobasher April 11th, 2022 - 7:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

At a performance in Zeltbühne in Zermatt, Switzerland, Thom York gave an acoustic set, according to Stereogum. He sang several songs solo for the first time, including Radiohead’s “Bodysnatchers,” “Exit Music (For A Film)” and “Decks Dark.”

In addition, Yorke also performed his 1998 collaboration with UNKLE, “Rabbit In Your Headlights” and the new the Smile single, “Pana-vision.” The artist also performed Radiohead’s “These Are My Twisted Words” and his own The Eraser title track. The latter two songs were performed solo for the first time since 2010.

The artist recently released a new single, “5.17,” in March – a track that will be used in BBC’s hit series Peaky Blinders.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat