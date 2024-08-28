The Smile Announce New Album Cutouts For October 2024 Release, Share New Singles “Foreign Spies” & “Zero Sum”

Home News Alana Overton August 28th, 2024 - 4:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The Smile, the experimental rock project featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside drummer Tom Skinner, has announced their anticipated new album titled “Cutouts,” set for release in October 2024. However, it is available for pre-order. The trio has also dropped two new singles, “Foreign Spies” and “Zero Sum,” displaying their taste of what’s to come.

As The Smile prepares for this next chapter, it’s evident they continue to lead the way in musical innovation, poised to deliver an album that resonates profoundly with listeners everywhere.

Cutouts Full Tracklist

1. Foreign Spies

2. Instant Psalm

3. Zero Sum

4. Colours Fly

5. Eyes & Mouth

6. Don’t Get Me Started

7. Tiptoe

8. The Slip

9. UGcgWGFkcWE=

10. Bodies Laughing