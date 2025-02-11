Bon Iver Announce New Album SABLE, fABLE For April 2025 Release Marking First Full-Length In Six Years

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 12:38 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, last year, Bon Iver announced he will be returning with a new EP, SABLE, and now, he has announced the project’s first full-length album in 6 years. SABLE, fABLE is due out on April 11, via Jagjaguwar. The artist produced the album with Jim-E Stack and the album was mostly recorded at Iver’s April Base studio in Wisconsin. SABLE, fABLE features contributions from Danielle Haim, Dijon, and Flock of Dimes.

While talking about the album, Iver said: “If SABLE, was the prologue, then fABLE is the book but together, SABLE, fABLE is the album and for that reason it is no fairy tale. There may be something undeniably healing about infatuation and the intense clarity, focus, honesty and celebration it brings to these songs. ‘Everything Is Peaceful Love’ is the portrait of a man overwhelmed with happiness upon meeting the one he will fall in love with. But the shadow of SABLE, still looms and old feelings can return, even after one has put in the work to reset and start fresh.”

The album includes SABLE‘s three tracks and a new single, “Everything is Peaceful Love,” which will be out on Friday with a video filmed by John Wilson. Iver will also discuss the album in conversation with journalist and author Krista Tippett on February 21, at Wythe Hotel as part of On Air Fest 2025. Tickets for the event are on sale now and audio will stream live via KCRW.

