Zach Bryan Releases Song Inspired by Bon Iver “The World’s A Giant”

Country-folk singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has just released his latest single, “The World’s A Giant,” a haunting, introspective track inspired by the ambient style of indie folk legend Bon Iver. Bryan, known for his raw, heartfelt lyrics and stripped-down sound takes a new musical direction with this single, experimenting with layered instrumentation and atmospheric production.

To listen to the full song click here:

“The World’s A Giant” opens with soft, reverberating guitar and echoing vocals, creating a soundscape that feels both intimate and expansive. The lyrics delve into themes of connection, self-discovery, and the overwhelming beauty of the world, with Bryan’s raspy voice carrying an emotional weight that draws listeners in. The production, inspired by Bon Iver’s signature blend of folk and electronica, adds a dreamy quality that sets this song apart from Bryan’s previous, more traditional acoustic works.

Stereogum reports that last summer, Bryan had posted a video of himself performing the song in a more raw setting.

Bryan shared that the song was born from a period of reflection and his admiration for Bon Iver’s ability to convey “the vastness of human emotion.” He said, “I wanted to create something that felt larger than life yet deeply personal, like seeing the world with fresh eyes.” The result is a track that invites listeners to experience a sense of wonder and vulnerability.

Early response to “The World’s A Giant” has been enthusiastic, with fans praising its atmospheric sound and poignant lyrics. Now available on streaming platforms, the song hints at a new, experimental direction for Bryan, one that promises to resonate with both his long-time followers and new listeners drawn to his evolving artistry.

Bryan has had quite the year for himself, performing with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Maggie Rogers and Kacey Musgraves earlier this year.