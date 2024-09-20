Bon Iver Announces New EP SABLE For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “S P E Y S I D E”

Home News Minnie Dao September 20th, 2024 - 8:32 PM

Bon Iver, the indie-folk band founded by Justin Vernon, is back with SABLE, a deeply personal and raw new EP set for release on October 18, 2024. This three-track project is the first Bon Iver release in over five years, offering an intimate collection of songs focused on the band’s foundational elements of voice and guitar.

As a reset and reintroduction, SABLE captures Vernon’s journey through some of the darkest moments of his life. His personal struggles and thoughts are transformed into soft, sentimental melodies stripped to the basic acoustic sounds. The EP’s lead single, “S P E Y S I D E” is out now, accompanied by a solemn black-and-white music video directed by Erinn Springer. The song is both an apology and an acknowledgment of the pain caused by his “violent spree”, giving a raw performance that confronts his past regrets.

Watch and listen to Bon Iver’s “S P E Y S I D E” here:

The songs on SABLE, written between 2020 and 2023, were recorded at Bon Iver’s April Base studio in Wisconsin. Vernon produced the EP alongside longtime collaborator Jim-E Stack and features viola contributions from Rob Moose on “S P E Y S I D E.” Despite the album’s melancholy themes of guilt and anguish, SABLE ultimately serves as a moment of transformation and catharsis. Each track is deeply personal with Vernon’s experiences across various locations, including Key West and the Isles of Minneapolis.

SABLE Tracklist:

THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS S P E Y S I D E AWARDS SEASON

The EP follows Bon Iver’s acclaimed 2019 album i,i, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year. Since then, Vernon has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Zach Bryan. Now, with SABLE, Bon Iver is onto their next chapter, offering a new point of vulnerability for the band.

Just last month, Bon Iver performed in support of Kamala Harris at the Wisoncsin Rally, which we covered here.