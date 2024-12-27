Myles Kennedy Teases Forthcoming New Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Album

Home News Catalina Martello December 27th, 2024 - 9:14 PM

According to NME, Myles Kennedy has raised suspicions on a new album. Collaborating on this potential album would be Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Co-Conspirators.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk Kennedy said that writing for this new album had started before his tour last month, “The easy part is the recording; the hard part is the writing. [Slash] was sending me demos of the tunes. Then I was spending time with him, coming up with melodies and lyrics. And so that’s all done — I think with the exception of one song. Now I just have to find a moment to get in the studio and all that, knock that out. But I will say that just even in the demo process and where we stood there before they went in to actually make the record musically, it is really exciting stuff. I’m really, really stoked about where this one’s going. It’s gonna be cool.”

No release date has been released yet. Fans are anxiously waiting to see how this album turns out. This album would be Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Co-Conspirators’ fifth studio album. The last album the band released was “4” in 2022. It is unknown if this album will follow the trend in number titles.