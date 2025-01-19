Leaving Records Releases Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Album Staying Featuring André 3000, Julia Holter, and More

Pitchfork reports that the Los Angeles record label Leaving has digitally released a new compilation album to support artists who have been impacted by the California wildfires. The album, titled Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires, has contributions from Samantha Urbani, Eddie Chacon, Sam Wilkes, Laraaji, Reggie Watts, André 3000, Samiyam, Brijean, Julia Holter, Total Blue and many others. The label’s founder, Matthewdavid, curated and compiled Staying with help from Carlos Niño. The new compilation can be found here. Vinyl and cassette editions of Staying are forthcoming.
In a statement for Leaving Records, Emmett Shoemaker explained “Seeking to supplement the numerous GoFundMes and the profound, often harrowing acts of mutual aid that are currently buoying recovery efforts, and in lieu of donating to a third party organization, all proceeds will be donated directly to impacted individuals. 50% will be meticulously, manually allocated to Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need as equitably as possible. We will be referencing existing music community aid spreadsheets / documents already circulating, alongside a succinct internal list of those affected in our immediate community. The other 50% of funds will be allocated to displaced Black families and community impacted by the fires, again, as equitably as possible (ie https://gofund.me/3f23de7d).”
Since the wildfires broke out on January 7, there have been fundraisers to support Diiv’s Zachary Cole Smith, the rapper Fat Tony, Ought and Cola’s Tim Darcy, Madlib and more. Organizations including BeyGOOD, MusiCares and Live Nation have also made donations to support wildfire relief efforts. There will also be a benefit concert on January 30, featuring Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others.
Nicholas Pedroza of Astro Nick and Bedridden has also organized a benefit compilation to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The album, simply titled 2025 Los Angeles Fire Relief Comp, features They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Computerwife, Shower Curtain, Sleep Habits and more. Both albums can be found below.
Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires tracklist
- Live at LTMOITDUAT 10.14.23 – Celia Hollander & Photay
- Joyous Dance ‘82 – Laraaji
- The Mountain – Jon Makes Beats
- Dried Apricot – Baths & Rachika Nayar
- Ghostly – Sharada Shashidhar & Caleb Buchanan
- Point Dume – More Eaze
- Cafe 101 – Samantha Urbani
- V.C.R. – Charlene’s Mantra
- Astro Mud – Total Blue
- Our Cottage To Across The Stream (Carlos Niño & Friends Remix featuring Steve Spacek with Miles Spilsbury, Dntel and J Rocc) – Surya Botofasina
- Nucleo (Live) featuring Logan Hone, Benny Bock, John Paul Maramba, Tamir Barzilay – John Carroll Kirby
- Peaches & Apricots – Spencer Zahn, Dave Scalia, Jon Natchez
- Radiant Everything – Caural
- Culebra – Sam Wilkes
- Water – Samiyam
- Pulse – Devonwho
- Earthseed – Diego Gaeta
- Come Back Different (Live At Zorthian Ranch) – Nina Keith
- Turn The Light On (Live at the Leaving Records 10-Year Anniversary) – Julia Holter
- Cry In Time (Demo) – Nite Jewel
- Fate – Eddie Chacon
- Freshet – Cool Maritime
- The Course Of Empire – MIZU
- California – Arushi Jain
- Red05 – Ahnnu
- On The Other Side Of Fear And Complacency – Yama Fela Harmon Koh & Grandfather.
- Fire From The Palisades – The Growth Eternal
- For Real – Peaking Lights
- Strange Times (Live) – Brijean
- A Prayer In My Pocket – Cole Pulice
- Fresh Sprouts – dak
- Making The Beat Scene – Daedelus
- Processional – Ryan York
- Gaal RDM – Glia
- Diode Congregation – Botany
- A Gentle Upward Spiral – Asa Tone & Ariel Kalma
- Her Radiance Was Uncanny – Mndsgn
- Ease Your Mind – Kutmah
- Winding In The Light (I Saw You Last Night) – Rhys Langston & EYEDRESS
- The Future’s a Straightaway – Odd Nosdam x Trance Farmers
- Mq9 (demo) – Automatic
- Stay – Toucan
- These Boots Are Made For Walking ‘91 – Kevin Haskins
- 60 W Palm – Cafe Ale
- Honeydrip – Luke Schneider
- Naiad – Matt Baldwin
- How To Be Human – Lael Neale
- God Is Change – Diatom Deli
- Heartbeat (demo) – Diva & The Pearly Gates
- Lonely – Brin
- Hopeblanket – yuk.
- imgofmyslf,3d – Droopy Eye
- Juniper’s Theme (Live in Twentynine Palms 121524) – Excerpt, with Aaron Shaw and Andres Renteria – Nate Mercereau
- Live at LTMOITDUAT 10.14.23 – Ohma
- Lullaby For A Sea Nymph – Alia
- Symbiosis – Emily Sprague
- Ma to Sa – Fumitake Tamura
- Adjust – Xyla
- Matters of Time – Anenon
- Mirror Image Neurons – Chakram featuring Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
- Rest Here (demo) – Nailah Hunter
- I Been (Contour Remix) – Def Sound
- Skyscrapers – Tru
- On The One Hand – EMV
- Find Our Way Back (Altadena) – Sweatson Klank
- FOR THE ANGELS – Steve Roach
- Forever Dreaming – Aisha Vaughan
- Moon – White Magic
- Centuries – Marine Eyes
- Rain In Los Angeles – Raays + Andrew CS
- averroes ii (antimatter) – Tehn
- Slopes – Dani Derks
- Contour – David Moses x Tristan de Liege
- Numbers – Kyle Parker & Alex Twomey
- Pliocene – Hundred Waters
- Bear Heart – Paul Livingstone featuring Parto Sarothy
- Lezte Nachte – Campus Christy featuring Piya Malik
- Be A Dreamer – Maylee Todd
- A Clearing – M.A. Tiesenga
- Reprieve – Guy Blakeslee
- Beyond Beyond – Earthtones with Shelley Burgon
- Setting Sun Shines Gold – Black Taffy
- Sablefish – Kenny Segal
- Rondo In E Flat (Live at LTMOITDUAT 2.4.22) – Reggie Watts
- The Rite Way – Muwosi & Lionmilk
- Sno – 3V3RY1
- Song For My Father – Aisha Mars
- Tear Drop – Creme
- Shining Like Jewels (demo) – MoRuf
- Splendid – tstewart
- Sunlight – Vinyl Williams
- Tribute to Ahmad, Dilla and Dove (featuring Nate Mercereau, Devin Daniels, Photay and V.C.R.) – Carlos Niño & Friends
- Visions – KMRU
- Wings – Tate EC
- Glimmer – Superposition
- What Now? – N Kramer
- Winter Trip Hop – Matthewdavid
- “This is Where my room used to be.” (featuring Carlos Niño, Alex Cline and Pablo Calogero) – André 3000