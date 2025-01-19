mxdwn Music

Leaving Records Releases Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Album Staying Featuring André 3000, Julia Holter, and More

January 19th, 2025 - 1:50 PM

Pitchfork reports that the Los Angeles record label Leaving has digitally released a new compilation album to support artists who have been impacted by the California wildfires. The album, titled Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires, has contributions from Samantha Urbani, Eddie Chacon, Sam Wilkes, Laraaji, Reggie Watts, André 3000, Samiyam, Brijean, Julia Holter, Total Blue and many others. The label’s founder, Matthewdavid, curated and compiled Staying with help from Carlos Niño. The new compilation can be found here. Vinyl and cassette editions of Staying are forthcoming.

In a statement for Leaving Records, Emmett Shoemaker explained “Seeking to supplement the numerous GoFundMes and the profound, often harrowing acts of mutual aid that are currently buoying recovery efforts, and in lieu of donating to a third party organization, all proceeds will be donated directly to impacted individuals. 50% will be meticulously, manually allocated to Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need as equitably as possible. We will be referencing existing music community aid spreadsheets / documents already circulating, alongside a succinct internal list of those affected in our immediate community. The other 50% of funds will be allocated to displaced Black families and community impacted by the fires, again, as equitably as possible (ie https://gofund.me/3f23de7d).”

Since the wildfires broke out on January 7, there have been fundraisers to support Diiv’s Zachary Cole Smith, the rapper Fat Tony, Ought and Cola’s Tim Darcy, Madlib and more. Organizations including BeyGOOD, MusiCares and Live Nation have also made donations to support wildfire relief efforts. There will also be a benefit concert on January 30, featuring Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others.

Nicholas Pedroza of Astro Nick and Bedridden has also organized a benefit compilation to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The album, simply titled 2025 Los Angeles Fire Relief Comp, features They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Computerwife, Shower Curtain, Sleep Habits and more. Both albums can be found below.

Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires tracklist

  1. Live at LTMOITDUAT 10.14.23 – Celia Hollander & Photay
  2. Joyous Dance ‘82 – Laraaji
  3. The Mountain – Jon Makes Beats
  4. Dried Apricot – Baths & Rachika Nayar
  5. Ghostly – Sharada Shashidhar & Caleb Buchanan
  6. Point Dume – More Eaze
  7. Cafe 101 – Samantha Urbani
  8. V.C.R. – Charlene’s Mantra
  9. Astro Mud – Total Blue
  10. Our Cottage To Across The Stream (Carlos Niño & Friends Remix featuring Steve Spacek with Miles Spilsbury, Dntel and J Rocc) – Surya Botofasina
  11. Nucleo (Live) featuring Logan Hone, Benny Bock, John Paul Maramba, Tamir Barzilay – John Carroll Kirby
  12. Peaches & Apricots – Spencer Zahn, Dave Scalia, Jon Natchez
  13. Radiant Everything – Caural
  14. Culebra – Sam Wilkes
  15. Water – Samiyam
  16. Pulse – Devonwho
  17. Earthseed – Diego Gaeta
  18. Come Back Different (Live At Zorthian Ranch) – Nina Keith
  19. Turn The Light On (Live at the Leaving Records 10-Year Anniversary) – Julia Holter
  20. Cry In Time (Demo) – Nite Jewel
  21. Fate – Eddie Chacon
  22. Freshet – Cool Maritime
  23. The Course Of Empire – MIZU
  24. California – Arushi Jain
  25. Red05 – Ahnnu
  26. On The Other Side Of Fear And Complacency – Yama Fela Harmon Koh & Grandfather.
  27. Fire From The Palisades – The Growth Eternal
  28. For Real – Peaking Lights
  29. Strange Times (Live) – Brijean
  30. A Prayer In My Pocket – Cole Pulice
  31. Fresh Sprouts – dak
  32. Making The Beat Scene – Daedelus
  33. Processional – Ryan York
  34. Gaal RDM – Glia
  35. Diode Congregation – Botany
  36. A Gentle Upward Spiral – Asa Tone & Ariel Kalma
  37. Her Radiance Was Uncanny – Mndsgn
  38. Ease Your Mind – Kutmah
  39. Winding In The Light (I Saw You Last Night) – Rhys Langston & EYEDRESS
  40. The Future’s a Straightaway – Odd Nosdam x Trance Farmers
  41. Mq9 (demo) – Automatic
  42. Stay – Toucan
  43. These Boots Are Made For Walking ‘91 – Kevin Haskins
  44. 60 W Palm – Cafe Ale
  45. Honeydrip – Luke Schneider
  46. Naiad – Matt Baldwin
  47. How To Be Human – Lael Neale
  48. God Is Change – Diatom Deli
  49. Heartbeat (demo) – Diva & The Pearly Gates
  50. Lonely – Brin
  51. Hopeblanket – yuk.
  52. imgofmyslf,3d – Droopy Eye
  53. Juniper’s Theme (Live in Twentynine Palms 121524) – Excerpt, with Aaron Shaw and Andres Renteria – Nate Mercereau
  54. Live at LTMOITDUAT 10.14.23 – Ohma
  55. Lullaby For A Sea Nymph – Alia
  56. Symbiosis – Emily Sprague
  57. Ma to Sa – Fumitake Tamura
  58. Adjust – Xyla
  59. Matters of Time – Anenon
  60. Mirror Image Neurons – Chakram featuring Miguel Atwood-Ferguson
  61. Rest Here (demo) – Nailah Hunter
  62. I Been (Contour Remix) – Def Sound
  63. Skyscrapers – Tru
  64. On The One Hand – EMV
  65. Find Our Way Back (Altadena) – Sweatson Klank
  66. FOR THE ANGELS – Steve Roach
  67. Forever Dreaming – Aisha Vaughan
  68. Moon – White Magic
  69. Centuries – Marine Eyes
  70. Rain In Los Angeles – Raays + Andrew CS
  71. averroes ii (antimatter) – Tehn
  72. Slopes – Dani Derks
  73. Contour – David Moses x Tristan de Liege
  74. Numbers – Kyle Parker & Alex Twomey
  75. Pliocene – Hundred Waters
  76. Bear Heart – Paul Livingstone featuring Parto Sarothy
  77. Lezte Nachte – Campus Christy featuring Piya Malik
  78. Be A Dreamer – Maylee Todd
  79. A Clearing – M.A. Tiesenga
  80. Reprieve – Guy Blakeslee
  81. Beyond Beyond – Earthtones with Shelley Burgon
  82. Setting Sun Shines Gold – Black Taffy
  83. Sablefish – Kenny Segal
  84. Rondo In E Flat (Live at LTMOITDUAT 2.4.22) – Reggie Watts
  85. The Rite Way – Muwosi & Lionmilk
  86. Sno – 3V3RY1
  87. Song For My Father – Aisha Mars
  88. Tear Drop – Creme
  89. Shining Like Jewels (demo) – MoRuf
  90. Splendid – tstewart
  91. Sunlight – Vinyl Williams
  92. Tribute to Ahmad, Dilla and Dove (featuring Nate Mercereau, Devin Daniels, Photay and V.C.R.) – Carlos Niño & Friends
  93. Visions – KMRU
  94. Wings – Tate EC
  95. Glimmer – Superposition
  96. What Now? – N Kramer
  97. Winter Trip Hop – Matthewdavid
  98. “This is Where my room used to be.” (featuring Carlos Niño, Alex Cline and Pablo Calogero) – André 3000
