Leaving Records Releases Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Album Staying Featuring André 3000, Julia Holter, and More

Pitchfork reports that the Los Angeles record label Leaving has digitally released a new compilation album to support artists who have been impacted by the California wildfires. The album, titled Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires, has contributions from Samantha Urbani, Eddie Chacon, Sam Wilkes, Laraaji, Reggie Watts, André 3000, Samiyam, Brijean, Julia Holter, Total Blue and many others. The label’s founder, Matthewdavid, curated and compiled Staying with help from Carlos Niño. The new compilation can be found here. Vinyl and cassette editions of Staying are forthcoming.

In a statement for Leaving Records, Emmett Shoemaker explained “Seeking to supplement the numerous GoFundMes and the profound, often harrowing acts of mutual aid that are currently buoying recovery efforts, and in lieu of donating to a third party organization, all proceeds will be donated directly to impacted individuals. 50% will be meticulously, manually allocated to Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need as equitably as possible. We will be referencing existing music community aid spreadsheets / documents already circulating, alongside a succinct internal list of those affected in our immediate community. The other 50% of funds will be allocated to displaced Black families and community impacted by the fires, again, as equitably as possible (ie https://gofund.me/3f23de7d).”

Since the wildfires broke out on January 7, there have been fundraisers to support Diiv’s Zachary Cole Smith, the rapper Fat Tony, Ought and Cola’s Tim Darcy, Madlib and more. Organizations including BeyGOOD, MusiCares and Live Nation have also made donations to support wildfire relief efforts. There will also be a benefit concert on January 30, featuring Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others.

Nicholas Pedroza of Astro Nick and Bedridden has also organized a benefit compilation to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The album, simply titled 2025 Los Angeles Fire Relief Comp, features They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Computerwife, Shower Curtain, Sleep Habits and more. Both albums can be found below. <a href="https://staying.bandcamp.com/album/staying-leaving-records-aid-to-artists-impacted-by-the-los-angeles-wildfires">Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires by Various Aritsts</a>

<a href="https://2025lafirereliefcomp.bandcamp.com/album/2025-la-fire-relief-comp">2025 LA Fire Relief Comp by 2025 LA Fire Relief Comp</a>

Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires tracklist